'Inspect And Then...': Shubman Gill, Team India's Anger on Controversial Dukes Ball Has Been Heard. Manufacturer Says...

England vs India: Captain Shubman Gill and the Indian bowlers found it hard to bowl with the Dukes ball and were often seen showing it to the on-field umpire asking them to replace it. The ‘Dukes’ ball played a massive part in the Lord's Test as it apparently got disfigured quickly and got very soft making if extremely difficult for bowlers to take wickets. Days after that Lord's Test, Dilip Jajodia, owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd, has broken silence on it.

He has promised he will look into it and an inspection would be conducted to see what the actual problem is.

‘Everything we do will be reviewed’

"We will take it away, inspect and then start talking to the tanner, talking about all of the raw materials - everything. Everything we do will be reviewed, and then if we think some changes need to be made or tightened up, we will," said Jajodia.

The Indian captain complained about the Dukes ball after the game as well.

"It is very difficult for the bowlers. I think more than the wicket, maybe the ball is out of shape very quickly. It gets soft very quickly. I don't know what it is, whether it is wickets or whatever. It is difficult for the bowlers. It is very difficult to get a wicket in such conditions, when there is nothing there," Gill had said after the match.

The Dukes Dilemma