Why Was Arshdeep Singh Left Out? Ex-England Spinner Baffled By Left-Arm Seamer's Absence From First Three Tests: 'He Can Bowl Good Angles'

India's Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of the first ODI match against England, at VCA stadium in Nagpur | Image: ANI

Arshdeep Singh's absence from the Team India Playing XI against England has left Monty Panesar puzzled. The former English spinner believes the left-arm seamer would be a solid option for the Indian side since he can bowl at good angles. Panesar added that Arshdeep's inclusion would be valuable while playing in English conditions.

Monty Panesar Fails To Understand Arshdeep Singh's Exclusion From India's Test XI

The Shubman Gill-led Team India is coming off a heartbreaking loss in the third test match at Lord's. With the series now set at 1-2, all eyes will be on Manchester for the do-or-die clash. The Indian Cricket Team is yet to incorporate Arshdeep Singh, who was poised to make his debut in the away series against England. Despite having county experience, the left-arm seamer is yet to get his maiden test cap.

Amid speculation on whether Arshdeep would earn his spot in India's Playing XI for the remaining two matches against England, Monty Panesar believes the seamer needs to play since he brings good length and would be very effective in the English conditions at hand.

"Arshdeep Singh needs to play. I am surprised that he didn't play the first Test match. He can bowl good angles, and a left-arm seam is going to be a really good option. He should be very good on these English conditions," Monty Panesar said to ANI.

Arshdeep Singh Suffers Injury, In Doubt For 4th Test At Old Trafford

Arshdeep Singh looked poised for a spot in the fourth test match against England. However, the chatter has hit a snag after the left-arm seamer suffered an injury during the team training. At the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, Arshdeep suffered a cut on his bowling arm, impacting his chances of making it to the India Playing XI for the upcoming test match against England.