IND vs ENG - Team India Coach Sitanshu Kotak Breaks Silence On Jofra Archer's Inclusion In Lord's Test: 'It Will Be A Challenge'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's in London, from Thursday, July 10th.

Team India clinched a dominating 336-run triumph over England in the second Test match, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

With the win, Shubman Gill-led side have leveled the series 1-1.

It was Shubman Gill who was named the 'Player of the Match' at the Edgbaston Test following his double hundred and a stunning century in the game.

Ahead of the third Test match, there have been reports that star English speedster Jofra Archer might be included in their Playing Eleven to strengthen the bowling attack.

Sitanshu Kotak Reflects On Jofra Archer's Inclusion In England Playing XI At Lord's Test

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spilled beans on the threats Archer can create in the upcoming match. Kotak said that it will be a 'challenge' for the Indian batters once Jofra Archer comes in.

He also guessed that there could be a couple of changes in the English bowling attack in the Lord's Test. The Indian batting coach further added that England want to give the visitors a bit more challenging wicket at Lord's.

“It will be a challenge with Jofra coming in. There might be a couple of bowling changes in the England team which we don't know about. But wicket also will be a little more challenging, it seems, and after the last two games, if as a host England think that they want to give a little bit more challenging wicket, it's fair enough. And it will be a challenge for anyone on any wicket," Kotak told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Jofra Archer's Stats In Tests