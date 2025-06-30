IND vs ENG: 'Jasprit Bumrah is Ready to Play, But...' - India Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Remains Non-committal on Star Pacer's Status

Heading into the second India vs England Test, all eyes will be on whether or not star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gets a game or not. It was confirmed by India head coach Gautam Gambhir after the first Test match at Headingley that Bumrah would only play 3 of the five Tests as there were concerns over managing his workload.

However, it has now been confirmed by India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate that Bumrah is indeed available for selection and that no call has been taken yet as to whether or not he will be playing in the second Test or not.

Their approach is in stark contrast to that of hosts England, who announced their unchanged playing XI almost 48 hours before the toss of the 2nd Test.

No Call on Bumrah Yet

Perhaps looking to keep the team's tactical ideas close to the chest, the former Netherlands international simply said the call on Bumrah will be taken at the last moment.

"Jasprit Bumrah is ready to play, we will take that call at the last moment," Ten Doeschate told reporters on Monday (June 30).

However, he did reveal something else that would excite fans of Kuldeep Yadav - they are looking to play with 2 spinners for the 2nd Test.

Which Two Spinners Get The Nod?

Ten Doeschate said as much when asked about the combinations, although he stopped short of naming which two spinners would get the nod.

"I am very sure two spinners will play. Which ones we are not sure yet. All three are bowling nicely, Washi is batting really well too," he said.

India will hope to bounce back in the second Test after having lost the opening match of the series by 5 wickets.