Under Fire Gautam Gambhir Might Take A Strategic Gamble, To Unleash Trump Card Against England In Edgbaston Test: Report

Updated 30 June 2025 at 18:38 IST
India will be under severe pressure when they take on England in the second Test match at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill and Co. lost the first Test match as the Enmg;land defied the odds and chased a staggering 371 runs in 4th innings at Headingley.
Gautam Gambhir is bound to bring in some changes to tinker with his plans in Birmingham. Edgbaston is known to be a batters' paradise, and given India's batting performance in Leeds, they could definitely welcome some fresh ideas. As per the Indian Express, Washington Sundar could be gunning for a place in the second Test. Despite five centuries across the two innings, India's batting performance did attract severe criticism. In the first innings, they lastseven wickets added a mere 47 runs while in the second innings, the visitors were bowled out for 364 runs despite adding 333 runs at the loss of five wickets.
Adding Washington Sundar will not only boost India's batting, his right-arm spin could also offer India a different option on a surface which has something for the spinners. Based on previous selection patterns, India always tends to call an all-rounder when they need to fix things.
India's disastrous fielding spell in Leeds could also bring in some fresh changes in the slip cordon. India missed six catches, in which Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with four. The Indian opener was not seen fielding in the slips during the practice session, according to a RevSportz report. Karun Nair was a member of the newly designed slip cordon, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shubman Gill. KL Rahul and captain Gill also worked on their act between the second and third slips, while Sai Sudharsan and Nitish juggled between the fourth slip and the gully.
Published 30 June 2025 at 18:38 IST