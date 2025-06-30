Under Fire Gautam Gambhir Might Take A Strategic Gamble, To Unleash Trump Card Against England In Edgbaston Test: Report

India will be under severe pressure when they take on England in the second Test match at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill and Co. lost the first Test match as the Enmg;land defied the odds and chased a staggering 371 runs in 4th innings at Headingley.

Will Gautam Gambhir Take A Gamble At Edgbaston?

Gautam Gambhir is bound to bring in some changes to tinker with his plans in Birmingham. Edgbaston is known to be a batters' paradise, and given India's batting performance in Leeds, they could definitely welcome some fresh ideas. As per the Indian Express, Washington Sundar could be gunning for a place in the second Test. Despite five centuries across the two innings, India's batting performance did attract severe criticism. In the first innings, they lastseven wickets added a mere 47 runs while in the second innings, the visitors were bowled out for 364 runs despite adding 333 runs at the loss of five wickets.

Adding Washington Sundar will not only boost India's batting, his right-arm spin could also offer India a different option on a surface which has something for the spinners. Based on previous selection patterns, India always tends to call an all-rounder when they need to fix things.

India Practiced With New Slip Cordon For Edgbaston Test