  • Jofra Archer's Comeback On Hold As England Sticks With Winning Playing XI For Edgbaston Test vs India

Updated 30 June 2025 at 18:50 IST

Jofra Archer's Comeback On Hold As England Sticks With Winning Playing XI For Edgbaston Test vs India

Jofra Archer's return remains on hold as England have announced their Playing XI for the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the pacer not included in the lineup.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Joe Root
Joe Root celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day five of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

India vs England, Edgbaston Test: Ace pacer Jofra Archer has to wait for his national red-ball comeback as England Cricket have announced their Playing XI for the second Test match in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The selectors have stuck to their winning side in Headingley. The Ben Stokes-led side would be aiming for supremacy and defend their fortress in Edgbaston.

England Playing XI For Edgbaston Test Against India: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

This is a breaking copy. More to follow… 

Published 30 June 2025 at 18:48 IST