IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Receives Massive Praise From Cricket Fans Following His Fiery Spell At Lord's: 'The Architect Of Collapses'

Jasprit Bumrah in action on Day 02 of the Lord's Test against England | Image: AP

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the five-match series, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, from Thursday, July 10th.

After the first two Test matches between India and England, the five-match series is leveled at 1-1, making the third Test match crucial for both heavyweights.

At the stumps on Day 01 of the Lord's Test, England stood at 251/4, with Ben Stokes and Joe Root on the crease for the Three Lions. On Day 01, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah took just one wicket.

However, on the start of the second day of the third Test match, Jasprit Bumrah displayed a breathtaking performance, picking up three quick wickets on Friday, July 11th.

With his fiery performance on Day 02, Jasprit Bumrah removed Joe Root (104), Ben Stokes (44), and Chris Woakes (0), giving Team India an upper hand in the game.

Bumrah displayed his dominance over Joe Root on Friday, as he removed the England star batter for the 11th time in Test cricket. Root faced 612 balls against Bumrah, scoring 311 runs at an average of 28.27.

Cricket Fans Heap Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

Following Jasprit Bumrah's eye-catching performance, cricket fans started showering praise on the Indian fast bowler. One fan called Bumrah the greatest ever to touch the cricket ball. Meanwhile, another called the Indian pacer the 'architect of collapses'.

Another Afghan cricket fan called Team India lucky for having Jasprit Bumrah in their squad. One fan called the 31-year-old a 'beast'. One fan lauded Bumrah and said that the batters don't face the Indian pacer, but they survive him.

Jasprit Bumrah Stats In Test Cricket