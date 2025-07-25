IND vs ENG: Joe Root Breaks Mohammed Siraj's Fitness Band After Colliding With Indian Seamer On Day 03 In Manchester Test - WATCH

Mohammed Siraj's fitness band gets broken after colliding with Joe Root in the Manchester Test on Day 3 | Image: Instagram/@englandcricket (Screengrab)

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the five-match series by 2-1. England clinched wins at Headingley and Lord's. Meanwhile, India conquered Edgbaston by 336 runs. It was also Team India's first win in Birmingham in 39 years.

On Day 03 of the ongoing Manchester Test, England dominated India with the help of a 144-run partnership between Ollie Pope (71) and Joe Root (150).

The third day of the Manchester Test was all about Joe Root. The English top-order batter played a fearless 150-run knock from 248 balls at a strike rate of 60.48. Root hammered 14 fours during his time on the crease.

Root's knock came to an end in the 120th over in the third session, when India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja removed him from the crease.

Joe Root Crashes With Mohammed Siraj On Day 3 In Manchester Test

However, the weirdest moment on Day 03 came in the 52nd over of England's first innings, when Joe Root went to take a single but collided with Mohammed Siraj in the middle of the pitch.

Siraj was appealing for an LBW and was looking at the umpire, while Root came from behind and the Indian speedster's hand. As a result, Siraj's fitness band was broken. Later, in a video shared by the England Cricket on their social media, it is seen that Siraj was busy fixing his fitness band.

In the ongoing series, Joe Root is the fifth-highest run-scorer with 403 runs from seven innings at an average of 67.17. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 14 scalps at a bowling average of 37.79.

England Take 186-Run Lead On Day 03 At Stumps