IND vs ENG: Joe Root Charges At Prasidh Krishna After Being Sledged, Umpires Intervene As Heated Verbal Spat Ensues

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Tensions were flying high at The Oval as Joe Root and Prasidh Krishna engaged in a heated spat. The Indian pacer sledged the English batter, leading to tempers flaring on the field.

Prasidh's words stung Root, who almost charged towards the bowler as the on-field umpires intervened to diffuse the situation at hand.

Team India is trying to keep England on the edge with their verbal volleys after their flying start to the innings.

Prasidh Krishna Sledges Joe Root, English Batter Doesn't Takes It Kindly

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been a combative affair, with a young and fearless Team India going edge-to-edge against a Test cricket powerhouse in England at their home turf.

From Shubman Gill's heated exchange with Zak Crawley to Mohammed Siraj's roaring send-off to Ben Duckett, it has been an exciting test series for cricket fans.

In the fifth ball of the 22nd over, Prasidh Krishna was seen saying some words to Joe Root. In response, the English batter smashed a boundary off the pacer's delivery. But that did not stop Prasidh, as the verbal volleys continued, and both of them were getting at it.

The on-field umpires had to intervene after Root came charging towards Prasidh Krishna, which heightened the on-field tensions. The Indian players also came forward.

It is unusual to see Joe Root getting aggressive as the English batter is known for his calm demeanour. But some of Prasidh Krishna's words did not settle well with the English batter.

Akash Deep Also Turned Up The heat With Fiery Celebration

The fifth test match had a fair share of intense moments, especially on day two. Team India was being weathered by the England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley as they secured a clinical partnership. But Akash Deep broke the partnership by dismissing Ben Duckett.

After the dismissal, Akash Deep was seen celebrating in front of Ben Duckett by clinching his fist. He then put his arm around the English batter and had a brief interaction as he walked off, and it was a peculiar way for a send-off.