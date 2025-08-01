'You Can't Talk Like That': KL Rahul Loses Cool On Umpire Kumar Dharmasena After Prasidh Krishna-Joe Root Argument

IND vs ENG 5th Test: On day two of the fifth test match between India and England, KL Rahul was seen having a rather heated conversation with Umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Tensions were flaring in London as the Indian cricketer called out the on-field official's call to calm things up after the verbal tussle between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root.

KL Rahul Fumes Over Kumar Dharmasena In Day Two Action

Tempers were skyrocketing at The Oval as India and England were battling it out in the series-decider match in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The intensity was so high that the players, who are known for their calm demeanour, were fuming with rage in the fifth test match.

KL Rahul was one cricketer whose anger was visible while on the field. The Indian opener had a heated interaction with the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena after the Prasidh Krishna-Joe Root incident.

The Indian cricketer was upset with Dharmasena, who was trying to calm the commotion. Rahul questioned his call, and the stump mic captured their interaction.

KL Rahul: What do you want us to do? Be quiet?

Kumar Dharmasena: You will like any bowler come and walk to you? No, you can't do that. No Rahul, we should not go on that way.

KL Rahul: What do you want us to do? Just bat and ball and go home?

Kumar Dharmasena: We will discuss at the end of the match. You can't talk like that.

What Happened Between Prasidh Krishna And Joe Root?

Team India's Prasidh Krishna was seen exchanging words with Joe Root after the fifth ball of the 22nd over. The English batter notched up a boundary as a response to the Indian pacer.

However, Prasidh continued with the verbal barrage, which heightened the tensions among the cricketers.