IND vs ENG| Joe Root Spills The Beans On Ben Stokes' Magical Bowling Spell At Lord's: 'He's Just Desperate.

Ben Stokes displayed tremendous athleticism on the field as England defeated India by 22 runs. Stokes and Jofra Archer shared six wickets between them as English bowlers toyed with the Indian batters on the 5th day of the Lord's Test.

Joe Root Reveals Huge Ben Stokes Secret

Stokes has had past histories of knee and hamstring injuries. He even received medical attention on the pitch due to a cramp during the Lord's Test. But that didn't deter him from pushing his body to the limits as the England captain bowled a total of 44 overs, his third highest in a Test match. He bowled 19 overs in two spells on the 5th day and picked up three wickets, conceding just 48 runs.

Former England captain Joe Root hails Stokes' commitment, insisting he had tried to stop the 34-year-old from bowling long spells during his captaincy.

As quoted by the Independent, he said, “You can try, but it doesn’t make any difference. I tried for five years.

“I mentioned it, but he doesn’t always listen to me. He didn’t listen to me when I was captain!

“That’s his call now. It was an incredible effort to be able to do that, but that’s just how he’s built, I guess. He’s just desperate to be the man and make things happen."

Huge Jofra Archer Call For England

Jofra Archer also returned to the England fold after a prolonged absence of four years. The 30-year-old looked solid during his spell on the 5th day and shared six wickets with Ben Stokes as they wreaked havoc at Lord's. Archer was especially impressive, and his return will be a massive boost for England, who will seek to wrap up the series in Manchester.