The Legacy of Virat Kohli: Ex-IND Captain Becomes First Cricketer To Achieve Mega ICC Milestone Post-Retirement From Test And T20Is

Virat Kohli celebrates his century in the first Test match against Australia in the BGT 2024-2025 | Image: ANI

Virat Kohli may have retired from both T20Is and Test cricket, but he has remained very relevant as far as Indian cricket is concerned. Virat helped India lift the T20 World Cup title las year in the West Indies and subsequently announced his retirement after the final match.

Virat Kohli Achieves New Milestone In ICC Ratings

Despite his retirement from T20Is, Virat Kohli has scaled new heights, which no cricketer has achieved before. In the latest ranking update, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has elevated his all-time rating points from 897 to 909. Virat becomes the first cricketer in history to get past the 900-point barrier across the three formats.

He stands behind Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Dawid Malan (919) in the all-time rating list. Virat's highest ranking in Test cricket is 937, which he recorded in 2018 in the aftermath of the England tour in which he almost smashed 600 runs. He also registered the highest ODI rating of 909 during the same England tour in 2018.

The current England series marked the first Test series without the trio Virat, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin. India lost the Lord's Test by 22 runs as England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

BCCI Made Their Stance Clear On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Retirement

There were reports that both Virat and Rohit were forced to retire from the long format. Both players endured a difficult time in red-ball cricket and India lost two successive Test series against New Zealand and Australia, leading to their crashing from the World Test Championship.

However, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla insisted that the decision to retire from Test cricket was completely Virat and Rohit's.