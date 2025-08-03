Mohammed Siraj’s Rare Boundary Blunder Draws Sharp Remark From Ricky Ponting: 'He Didn't Have To Move'

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricketer, was left fuming over Mohammed Siraj's blunder at the boundary ropes. The Indian pacer had mistakenly completed six runs after he stepped on the boundary ropes with the ball in his hand.

The blunder may have cost Team India big-time, as they have struggled to pick up wickets ever since. Harry Brook and Joe Root have settled into a well-forged partnership. The visitors are struggling to pick wickets in the second session.

Ricky Ponting Lambasts Mohammed Siraj For Schoolboy Error!

Mohammed Siraj had mistakenly stepped onto the boundary ropes after a successful catch attempt to dismiss Harry Brook. It was a massive chance to take the set batter off the play, but Siraj failed to maintain balance, and it eventually cost them the wicket.

England are steadily chasing down the target, with the Root-Brook partnership troubling Team India big-time. One wicket could have shifted the momentum, but luck remained on the hosts' side.

Ricky Ponting was upset over Mohammed Siraj's fumble and wondered what went through the pacer's mind as he did not need to move while completing the catch.

"What was he thinking? He wasn't thinking at all. He didn't have to move to take the catch, so how costly might that be? Brook is still in and reads the bowlers so well. He bats in a Test match, how you would try and read a bowler in a T20," Ricky Ponting said, as quoted by ANI.

England Cricket Are In Favourable Position For A Win

The seesaw battle between India and England has become one-sided as Team India is unable to gain momentum. The visitors aren't able to break the Harry Brook-Joe Root partnership.

While Team India managed to take two scalps, they were unable to pull a turnaround against England in the clinical competition so far.

Harry Brook managed to seal his century, and the England fans are beaming with joy as they are in close quarters of the win in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.