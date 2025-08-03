'This Is Not Your Game': Day Four Intensity Builds With Yashasvi Jaiswal Targeting Ben Duckett With Verbal Exchange

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian cricketer, was seen sledging Ben Duckett on day four of the intense action at The Oval. Tensions continue to rise in the play, and the Indian youngster attempted to play some mind games with the English opener, looking to make a significant impact.

Earlier, Ben Duckett had taken the risk to play a reverse sweep and lost his wicket to Akash Deep. The batter intended to avoid such mistakes during their second innings as they chased the target.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Sledges Ben Duckett In Day 4 Action

Day four has reached an intense point where England are scrambling for runs while India are looking to scalp wickets. Tensions are running high as both teams strive for victory in the series-decider Test match at The Oval.

On-field banter and verbal tussles have been evident throughout the series. It has heightened the excitement for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

On day four of the fifth Test match at The Oval, Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen sledging Ben Duckett and calling him out for not being aggressive with the bat and playing attacking shots.

On the stump mic, Yashasvi Jaiswal could be heard saying, "This is not your game, man! Show some shots." The young cricketer also said, "Come on! I want to see your reverse sweep. This is not your game."

As a result, Ben Duckett got charged up with his sledging and fired back at Yashasvi Jaiswal by saying, “Later.” He also said, “Why should I listen to you?”

Prasidh Krishna Dismisses Ben Duckett In Clinical Fashion

Ben Duckett made a significant impact with his explosive outing against Team India during England's second innings. The opener eased some pressure to chase down a 350+ target with a blitz 54-run knock.

The English opening duo stood firm as they ended day three with a 50-run partnership to give their team the ideal start.

But Duckett was eventually tamed on day four by Prasidh Krishna. The Indian bowler picked up the dismissal in his first over. Duckett slightly edged Krishna's delivery, and it sailed towards the first slip.