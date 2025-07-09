Shubman Gill Biggest Gainer In Latest ICC Test Rankings As England Batter Harry Brook Reclaims Top Spot

Team India captain Shubman Gill was rewarded for his magnificent performance at the Edgbaston Test against England, as the 25-year-old gained 15 places in the recent ICC Test Rankings, to secure his career-best spot.

Meanwhile, England batter Harry Brook was also rewarded for his Edgbaston heroics, as the 26-year-old reclaimed the top spot in the rankings.

Shubman Gill Secures Sixth Spot In Test Batter's Rankings

There have been major changes in the top ten of the ICC Test rankings, with Shubman Gill becoming the biggest gainer in the chart. The Team India captain, Shubman Gill, gained 15 places to secure his career-best ranking in the chart. The 25-year-old Indian batter secured the sixth spot following his stupendous performance in the Edgbaston Test.

On the other hand, Harry Brook dethroned his teammate Joe Root and claimed the top position in the recent Test rankings.

Shubman Gill played a magnificent 269-run knock from 387 balls in the first inning of the Edgbaston Test. He then scored 161 runs in the second inning. Gill's resilient knock in the second Test match of the series helped him gain a milestone in the latest ICC Test ranking.

In the second Test match against England, India skipper Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match'. It was Gill's knock that helped the visitors clinch a 336-run win over the Three Lions.

Harry Brook also caught the limelight in the game following his 158-run knock from 234 balls in the first inning at Edgbaston. Brook's knock helped England to get the upper hand over the Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah Holds Top Spot In Test Bowler Rankings