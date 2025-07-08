IND vs ENG: List Of Records Indian Captain Shubman Gill Can Break Against England

Republic World
Updated 8 July 2025 at 23:19 IST

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill is on the verge of shattering a number of records in the ongoing five match Test series against England.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on day one of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

After a historic victory at Edgbaston, India will take on England in a much-anticipated 3rd Test match at Lord's. Riding on captain Shubman Gill's brilliant 269 run, India registered a 336-run win in Birmingham.

Let's have a look at the records Shubman Gill can break in this Test series.

Shubman Gill Eyes Don Bradman's Record

The Indian captain has been in the form of his life and has already amassed 585 runs in just two Test matches so far. Don Bradman holds the record for scoring the most runs as a captain in the 1936-37 Ashes when he recorded 810 runs. Gill needs 225 runs more to get past the legendary Australia and with the pitches on offer in England, it is very likely that the Indian captain might reach the desired target.

Most Centuries In A Test Series

Shubman Gill has already added three more centuries to his Test tally. The 25-year-old scored a sensational 269 runs in the 1st innings of the Edgbaston Test, which set up the platform for India's win. Former West Indies batter Clyde Walcott registered five hundreds in a Test series against Australia back in 1955 and the Indian captain needs three hundreds more to get past him.

Most Runs In A Test Series Against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 712 runs in a 5 match Test series stands to be the highest by an Indian batter against England. Gill needs just 127 runs in order to add another feather to his hat. The Indian captain is also chasing Rahul Dravid's record, who happens to be the highest scorer on English soil with 602 runs.

Fastest To 100 Test Runs As Captain

Shubman Gill could also be the fastest to register 1000 runs as a Test captain. Don Bradman breached the 100 run barrier in just 11 innings and Gill will have to add another 415 runs in six innings in order to break his record.

Published 8 July 2025 at 23:19 IST