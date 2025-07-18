IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri Says Rishabh Pant Must Not Play 4th Test at Old Trafford, Warns Against Worsening Injury

The heartbreaking loss suffered by the Indian cricket team in the third India vs England Test at Lord's makes the fourth Test of the series, set to be played at Old Trafford, a must-win game for the Shubman Gill-led side. However, one of the biggest concerns was the injury suffered by Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a finger injury while behind the stumps on Day 1 and did not spend any more time either in the field or behind the stumps, only coming on when he was needed to bat.

There is no clarity yet over how fit he is now but former India coach Ravi Shastri had some crucial advice for India heading into the 4th IND vs ENG Test match.

No Pant for 4th IND v ENG Test?

In his opinion, Pant should not be played as a specialist batter and should only be included in the playing XI if he is fit to keep the wickets too.

"I don't think he should go in as a specialist batter if he can't keep. He'll have to field, and if he fields, that'll be worse. With the gloves, at least there's some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings him there, then it won't be very good. It'll worsen the injury," Shastri told the ICC in a video.

Dhruv Jurel was the one India turned to as a substitute wicketkeeper and it seems unlikely they will repeat that arrangement at Old Trafford too.

India Coach Coy on Pant

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the media at Old Trafford on Thursday (July 17) and he made it clear that they are trying to keep Pant involved.

However, he also hinted at his ability to keep wickets being key to his inclusion in the playing XI.

"Keeping is obviously the last part of the process to make sure he (Pant) can keep. We don't want to go through that again, where we have to replace the keeper halfway through an innings," Ten Doeschate said.