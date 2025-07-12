IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Enters Elusive List With Smashing Lord's Century, Becomes 2nd Asian Batter To Register Unique Record

KL Rahul has further established his supremacy with his 10th Test hundred against England at Lord's. The 33-year-old brought up his century in 176 balls and bailed India out of a very precarious position.

KL Rahul Shattered Multiple Records At Lord's

A calm and patient approach from KL Rahul reaped the dividends and he has registered his second Test hundred at this iconic venue, Lord's. The Delhi Capitals batter also became the 18th Indian to have a century tally in double digits. India ended day three in a shaky situation as they lost three wickets. England dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal very early in the innings. Karun Nair looked solid, but a brilliant catch from Joe Root ended his stay at the crease. Shubman Gill too didn't stay longer and followed him to the dressing room.

But Rahul and Rishabh Pant navigated the England challenges and forged a brilliant 141-run partnership to get India back in the game. Rahul also became the second Asian batter to have scored two Test centuries at Lord's. He has also now equalled the likes of Graeme Smith and Gordon Greenidge to score the most number of hundreds among visiting openers. Rahul too didn't stay long and fell to Shoaib Bashir, bringing an end to his sensational knock.

Rishabh Pant's Suicidal Run Out Scuppered India's Plans