IND vs ENG- KL Rahul Named To Pick Up Virat Kohli's Spot In Team India: 'He Is Ideal To Replace Or Take Over'

India will mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle with a five-match Test series against England. The first Test match will be held at Headingley from June 20.

KL Rahul To Bat At Number Four?

Team India's batting order has been the subject of a debate. The likes of Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair have been added to the squad, and there will be multiple batters juggling for spots. KL Rahul is all set to play a pivotal role for Shubman Gill's side. The 33-year-old is at the pinnacle of his career and has already shown glimpses of his brilliance with a century in the second unofficial Test against the England Lions, followed by a half-century in the intra-squad match.

He is tipped to open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal, but former Indian cricketer Saba Karim feels he should be taking Virat Kohli's place at no. 4.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, he said, “Well, in the absence of Kohli, Rahul's role is monumental. And I look at him, as a batter who can bat a number four. Many people have suggested different batting positions, but I feel that KL is ideal to replace or take over, the role of Virat Kohli at number four, because that number four, he can play a dual role of negotiating the early setback if that happens in the Indian side, and then he can carry the innings forward. He does have the right kind of technique. He has done well in England.”

Team India Reached Leeds By Train Ahead Of The Headingley Test