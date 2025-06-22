IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's Resilience and Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Brilliance Keep India in the Game Despite England's Late Fightback On 3rd Day At Headingley

Harry Brook couldn't believe his eyes when Shardul Thakur took his catch at long-leg. Prasidh Krishna trapped him perfectly as the 26-year-old hooked the ball, and the ball came straight to Shardul, who was unmoved. But till then, Brook had done the damage as England were closing on India's first innings score of 471 runs. Chris Woakes continued to hamper India's hopes with a 55-run partnership with Brydon Carse for the 8th wicket and also brought up his 2000 Test runs with consecutive sixes of Prasidh Krishna.

Jasprit Bumrah Headlined Day 3 With Five-Wicket Haul

India's underwhelming fielding display helped England to a huge extent, as Brook had three lives before finally giving up his wicket. Prasidh started off the day by getting the better of the centurion Ollie Pope. Except for Bumrah, all the other Indian bowlers couldn't really hold onto their line and length and conceded runs. Despite picking up three wickets, Krishna conceded runs at an economy rate of 6.40, which further speaks volumes about India's bowling performance. Bumrah further shows why the opponent batters respected him as the 31-year-old had another five-wicket haul and also rose 3rd to the list of visiting bowlers with the most number of wickets in SENA countries. England came short of just six runs in their first innings.

KL Rahul Led India's Second Innings With Sublime Display