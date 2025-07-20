IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Set To Shatter Another Record, India Batter Needs 60 Runs To Enter Exclusive Club In 4th Test

India are all set to take on England in a much-anticipated 4th Test in Manchester starting from July 23. Shubman Gill and Co. conceded a 22-run defeat at Lord's, handing England a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

KL Rahul On Verge Of Huge Record In Manchester

KL Rahul has been a pivotal part of the Indian Test team currently. The India star is currently the 4th highest scorer in the series and is on the verge of another record as it stands. The 33-year-old needs 60 runs to complete 9000 runs in international cricket. KL happens to be the 16th highest Indian run-getter in international cricket. In 218 matches, he has amassed 8940 runs at an average of 39.73, with 19 centuries and 58 fifties.

Despite his elegant and precise technique, he has been more successful in ODI cricket than in Test cricket. In limited overs, he has amassed 3043 runs in 85 matches at an average of 49.08 with seven centuries and 18 fifties. In the shortest format, he has had a fair amount of success, having accumulated 2,265 runs in 72 matches at an average of 37.75.

In comparison, he has recorded 3,632 runs in 61 matches at an average of 35.26. KL could also surpass his best run tally in a series, as he needs 19 runs more to surpass the 393 runs he scored against Australia in 2016-17.

