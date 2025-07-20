Republic World
  • IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Set To Shatter Another Record, India Batter Needs 60 Runs To Enter Exclusive Club In 4th Test

Updated 20 July 2025 at 15:44 IST

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Set To Shatter Another Record, India Batter Needs 60 Runs To Enter Exclusive Club In 4th Test

Star India batter KL Rahul is on the verge of registering a huge record in the 4th IND vs ENG Test match in Manchester.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
India batter KL Rahul celebrates his 10th Test hundred
India batter KL Rahul celebrates his 10th Test hundred | Image: AP

India are all set to take on England in a much-anticipated 4th Test in Manchester starting from July 23. Shubman Gill and Co. conceded a 22-run defeat at Lord's, handing England a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

KL Rahul On Verge Of Huge Record In Manchester

KL Rahul has been a pivotal part of the Indian Test team currently. The India star is currently the 4th highest scorer in the series and is on the verge of another record as it stands. The 33-year-old needs 60 runs to complete 9000 runs in international cricket. KL happens to be the 16th highest Indian run-getter in international cricket. In 218 matches, he has amassed 8940 runs at an average of 39.73, with 19 centuries and 58 fifties.

Despite his elegant and precise technique, he has been more successful in ODI cricket than in Test cricket. In limited overs, he has amassed 3043 runs in 85 matches at an average of 49.08 with seven centuries and 18 fifties. In the shortest format, he has had a fair amount of success, having accumulated 2,265 runs in 72 matches at an average of 37.75.

In comparison, he has recorded 3,632 runs in 61 matches at an average of 35.26. KL could also surpass his best run tally in a series, as he needs 19 runs more to surpass the 393 runs he scored against Australia in 2016-17.

Arshdeep Singh Ruled Out Of 4th Test- Reports

Team India has suffered a massive blow as Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the 4th Test in Manchester. He was struck on the hand by Sai Sudharsan during a practice session and had a cut. Anshul Kamboj has been added to the Indian squad as a cover and is expected to join the squad in Manchester on Sunday. The Haryana pacer was a part of the India A setup that visited England recently and was impressive with the red ball.

Published 20 July 2025 at 15:44 IST