IND vs ENG| KL Rahul’s Game-Changing Role Predicted Ahead Of Manchester Test: 'Gets Trolled So Much, But Is Praised As Much'

Updated 23 July 2025 at 14:27 IST
India will aim to equalise the five-match Test series when they take on England in the 4th Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's heroics, Shubman Gill and Co. conceded a 22-run defeat at the hands of England at the Lord's.
India had a batting collapse in the 4th innings, and the likes of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill failed to get the job done when they were needed the most. Chasing a paltry 193 runs, India were bowled out for 170 runs, raising a big question ahead of the crucial Manchester Test match. KL Rahul scored a brilliant century, but wasn't at his best in the second innings. The 33-year-old has been India's saviour on a number of occasions and is currently the 4th highest scorer in the ongoing Test series.
Aakash Chopra has showered praise on the India star, claiming the batter has posted very good numbers in away Test matches.
He said on his YouTube channel, "KL Rahul is slightly misunderstood. He gets trolled so much, but is praised as much. He gets trolled because he plays slow. Even now, people are stuck on November 19, 2023. In Tests, his numbers away from home are excellent. I think he has scored 10 centuries now, and only one has come in India.
Also Read: Shubman Gill Eyes Massive Virat Kohli Record During 4th Test at Manchester, Old Trafford. Will Rain Stop India Captain?
India have been dealt with severe injury blows as both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh will not feature at Old Trafford in Manchester. Arshdeep was hit on his thumb and will require time to recuperate. Anshul Kamboj has been brought in as an injury cover, and captain Gill hinted that there is a good chance that the CSK pacer might be unleashed in Manchester. Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series.
Published 23 July 2025 at 14:27 IST