IND vs ENG| KL Rahul’s Game-Changing Role Predicted Ahead Of Manchester Test: 'Gets Trolled So Much, But Is Praised As Much'

India will aim to equalise the five-match Test series when they take on England in the 4th Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's heroics, Shubman Gill and Co. conceded a 22-run defeat at the hands of England at the Lord's.

KL Rahul Receives Ultimate Praise From Aakash Chopra

India had a batting collapse in the 4th innings, and the likes of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill failed to get the job done when they were needed the most. Chasing a paltry 193 runs, India were bowled out for 170 runs, raising a big question ahead of the crucial Manchester Test match. KL Rahul scored a brilliant century, but wasn't at his best in the second innings. The 33-year-old has been India's saviour on a number of occasions and is currently the 4th highest scorer in the ongoing Test series.

Aakash Chopra has showered praise on the India star, claiming the batter has posted very good numbers in away Test matches.

He said on his YouTube channel, "KL Rahul is slightly misunderstood. He gets trolled so much, but is praised as much. He gets trolled because he plays slow. Even now, people are stuck on November 19, 2023. In Tests, his numbers away from home are excellent. I think he has scored 10 centuries now, and only one has come in India.

India Have Received Multiple Injury Blows