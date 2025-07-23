Shubman Gill Eyes Massive Virat Kohli Record During 4th Test at Manchester, Old Trafford. Will Rain Stop India Captain?

India vs England: In hours from now, Team India would take on England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. With the series on the line, India would try their level best to win the game and keep the series alive. But, that will not be easy as weather could play a massive part in the contest. There are forecasts of rain during the Manchester Test.

Gill Eyes Kohli Feat

During the Test, India captain would have Virat Kohli's feat in his radar. He needs 86 runs to go past Kohli's most runs in a SENA series tally. Kohli amassed a tally of 692 runs, including four tons and a half-century. Gill has been in ominous form in the first two Tests and he would like to get among the runs, again.

In 35 Tests so far, Gill has shown a lot of promise and inconsistency alike, amassing 2,500 runs at an average of 41.66, with eight centuries and seven fifties in 65 outings. This includes a highest score of 269 runs.

Ahead of the game, Gill spoke of the side having to change the combination after every game.

"It is not ideal when you have to, after every match, kind of have to go back and have a different combination. But it was something that I was prepared before the series that there would be a scenario where I would have to have a different combination for every match," Gill said on match-eve.