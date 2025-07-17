Team India Channel Spiritual Vibes With Hanuman Chalisa In The Dressing Room Before Training In Beckenham

Updated 17 July 2025 at 21:50 IST
The Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, began their training for the fourth test at Beckenham — the place where they had begun their practice for the England series. Team India arrived at the Kent Cricket Ground from London, and they set the mood by channelling a spiritual vibe by playing the Hanuman Chalisa, which is a devotional Hindu hymn sung in praise of Lord Hanuman.
Team India arrived at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham to begin training for the fourth test match against England in Manchester. With the series now reaching a do-or-die position, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side would aim to go all in against England at Old Trafford.
The Indian side fell just 22 runs short of the target in what was one of the most thrilling test matches in the ongoing WTC cycle. As the Indian side recovers from the heartbreak, they resume training at the charming town of Beckenham.
The Indian Cricket Team arrived at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham to begin their training. Before beginning their training, the team gathers in the dressing room where they had played the Hanuman Chalisa to lift their spirits, as per PTI.
Also Read: Audit Report Exposes Massive $21 Million Irregularities In Pakistan Cricket Board Finances: Report
The cricketers also played a range of songs, like popular Punjabi tunes as well as English pop, to set the tone before they began training.
Team India's training in Beckenham unfortunately met with an injury scare after Arshdeep Singh got injured. The 26-year-old was training alongside Prasidh Krishna when he hurt his bowling arm while attempting to stop the ball, which came off Sai Sudharsan's bat. The batter was seen with a bandage on his left hand after the incident.
Also Read: Team India Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Offers Crucial Injury Update On Rishabh Pant Ahead Of Manchester Test: 'I Don't Think...'
Ryan ten Doeschate, Team India's assistant coach, had presented an update on the left-arm pacer's injury. He revealed Arshdeep had suffered a cut, and it is yet to be determined whether he will need stitches for it. Ten Doeschate emphasised that his injury would be critical since it would affect their planning for the upcoming test match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Published 17 July 2025 at 21:50 IST