Team India Channel Spiritual Vibes With Hanuman Chalisa In The Dressing Room Before Training In Beckenham

The Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, began their training for the fourth test at Beckenham — the place where they had begun their practice for the England series. Team India arrived at the Kent Cricket Ground from London, and they set the mood by channelling a spiritual vibe by playing the Hanuman Chalisa, which is a devotional Hindu hymn sung in praise of Lord Hanuman.

Team India arrived at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham to begin training for the fourth test match against England in Manchester. With the series now reaching a do-or-die position, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side would aim to go all in against England at Old Trafford.

The Indian side fell just 22 runs short of the target in what was one of the most thrilling test matches in the ongoing WTC cycle. As the Indian side recovers from the heartbreak, they resume training at the charming town of Beckenham.

The Indian Cricket Team arrived at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham to begin their training. Before beginning their training, the team gathers in the dressing room where they had played the Hanuman Chalisa to lift their spirits, as per PTI.

The cricketers also played a range of songs, like popular Punjabi tunes as well as English pop, to set the tone before they began training.

Arshdeep Singh Suffers Hand Injury During Team India Training Session

Team India's training in Beckenham unfortunately met with an injury scare after Arshdeep Singh got injured. The 26-year-old was training alongside Prasidh Krishna when he hurt his bowling arm while attempting to stop the ball, which came off Sai Sudharsan's bat. The batter was seen with a bandage on his left hand after the incident.