Shubman Gill Highlights Virat Kohli's Leadership Qualities, Wants To Carry Forward His Legacy: 'When I Played Under Him...'

Star batter Shubman Gill was named Team India's new Test skipper. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the decision before India's tour of England, which will start from June 20th.

Gill was announced the new captain of the Test team after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to red-ball cricket earlier in May. Not just Rohit Sharma, but Virat Kohli hung up his boots in the long format in May 2025.

Following the retirement of the two topmost batters in the squad, the BCCI called up many youngsters, who received their maiden Test call-ups.

Shubman Gill Reflects On The Leadership Qualities He Learnt From Virat Kohli

Ahead of India's tour of England, Shubman Gill revealed the leadership qualities of Virat Kohli, which he will carry forward. Gill hailed Kohli for his proactiveness in the Test format with the field. The youngster also lauded Virat Kohli for his ability to communicate with bowlers regarding what he wants from them.

“When I played under Virat, I think his proactiveness in Tests with the field or with the ideas or with his thinking was something that I liked and that I picked up. If he thinks that, okay, this plan is not working, he would immediately have another plan, communicate to the bowler what he wants from them," Shubman Gill said to Sky Sports.

Shubman Gill made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia. Following that, the 25-year-old played 32 long-format matches and 59 innings, scoring 1893 runs at an average of 35.05.

India's Tour Of England Will Begin From June 20th

India's tour of England will kick off from June 20th. The first match will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the second game of the series between England and India from July 2nd. The third match of the series is scheduled to be played at the iconic Lord's in London, from July 10th. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host the fourth game of the series from July 23rd.