IND vs ENG - Ben Stokes Earns High Praise From Ex-Indian Cricketer Following Remarkable Performance At Lord's: 'He’s The Heart Of...'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, from Thursday, July 10th.

Currently, the five-match series between the two heavyweights India and England, leveled at 1-1. England clinched the first Test match by five wickets at Headingley. Meanwhile, Team India conquered Edgbaston after beating England by 336 runs.

In the third Test match of the series, England gave a target of 193 runs to India. However, the Shubman Gill-led side faced trouble to chase down the target after a stunning performance from the England bowling attack.

Irfan Pathan Showers Praise On Ben Stokes

Taking his official X handle, former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan showered praise on England skipper Ben Stokes for his stunning performance with the ball. The former cricketer called Stokes the heart of the England Team.

"Ben Stokes bowled an 9.2 over spell on Day 5 of a Test match — pure grit. He’s not just a 4D player, he’s the heart of this England team. Giving it everything," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Ben Stokes' Stats In Test Cricket

Ben Stokes made his Test debut in 2013 against Australia. Following that, Stokes has played 114 Test matches and 205 innings, scoring 6891 runs at an average of 35.16, and a strike rate of 59.17.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old England captain also picked up 224 wickets in 168 Test innings.

At Tea Break on Day 05, India stood at 163/9, with Mohammed Siraj (2*), and Ravindra Jadeja (56*) unbeaten on the crease.

Shubman Gill-led Team India need more 30 runs to win the third Test match of the series.

After Rohit Sharma's Test retirement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new red-ball captain of the Indian Cricket Team.