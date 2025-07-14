IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Gets Past Rahul Dravid, Indian Captain Shatters 23-Year-Old Record To Create History At Lord's

Shubman Gill has encountered a difficult run in the third Test against England at Lord's. Following his record-breaking outing at Edgbaston, the Indian captain came up with 16 and 6 runs respectively in the third Test match.

Despite his poor show, Gill added another feather to his cap as he got past to become the highest run scorer against England in a Test series. He achieved the feat in the second innings to take his tally to 603 runs. Dravid is in the 2nd opposition while Virat Kohli stands third with 593 runs against England.

The India ve England series also marked the start of Shubman Gill's captaincy era as he replaced Rohit Sharma to be India's 37th Test captain. His heroics in the second Test further proved his authority as the captain. He also got past Virat Kohli to become the highest scorer as an Indian captain in Test cricket.

Coming to the match, Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball with another five wicket haul at the Lord's. This is his second successive five wicket haul after the Headingley Test as England were bowled out for 387 runs in the first innings. Joe Root was at the top of his game and brought up his 37th Test hundred at this iconic venue. Both Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse also displayed their batting credentials with valiant half-centuries.