IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Elusive Landmark After Removing Ben Stokes, Joe Root At Lord's, Goes Past Kapil Dev In Unique List

England vs India: Team India took on England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, from Thursday, July 10th.

Currently, the five-match series between India and England is level at 1-1. England started the series with a five-wicket triumph at Headingley. Meanwhile, the visitors conquered Edgbaston by a record 336-run win.

It was England who won the toss and decided to bat against India in the third Test match in London. On Day 01, England displayed a disciplined performance and stood at 251/4 after the end of the day's play.

However, on the second day of the Lord's Test, Jasprit Bumrah once again caught the limelight with his fiery spell on Friday, July 11th.

With his three early wickets in the first session on Day 02, Jasprit Bumrah put India in charge in the crucial fixture.

Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Kapil Dev To Achieve Unique Feat

Bumrah's carnage first began in the 86th over, when he bowled out England skipper Ben Stokes for 44 runs from 110 balls. Later in the 88th, Bumrah picked two back-to-back wickets in the first and second delivery of the over by cleaning Joe Root and Chris Woakes from the crease.

Following his staggering performance at Lord's, the Indian speedster achieved an elusive landmark, overtaking 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

Now, Jasprit Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in England, with 46 scalps in 11 matches. Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma holds the top spot in the chart with 51 wickets in 15 matches. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev holds the third place with 43 wickets in 13 matches.

Previously on Day 01, Jasprit Bumrah equalled Kapil Dev's feat after removing Harry Brook from the crease at Lord's Test. The 31-year-old fast bowler took less than 24 hours to surpass Kapil Dev in the elusive list of players.

Jasprit Bumrah's Numbers In Test Cricket