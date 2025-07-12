Kane Williamson Settles the Score, Acknowledges Virat Kohli As the King Of All Formats In The Past 15 Years

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson at the toss ahead of the second day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton | Image: ANI

Kane Williamson, the former New Zealand skipper, has recognised superstar Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as one of the finest all-format players in the past 15 years. He acknowledged that the Indian cricketer has been at the top of the tree despite facing the immense pressure of representing a cricket-passionate country like India. Williamson also shared dynamics on his bond with Virat, revealing that they have been in touch in several ways and that it has never been competitive between them.

Kane Williamson Declares Virat Kohli The King of All Formats!

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have been two of the greatest cricketers in the modern era. They have shone in all three formats of the game, putting themselves on a whole new level of stardom.

Virat and Kane have often been compared to handle pressure situations and skills over the years. But the New Zealander has settled the debate over the greatest all-format cricket, crowning Virat Kohli as the rightful King.

“Virat [Kohli] is probably the greatest all-format player that we've seen in the last 15 years. He has had his own challenges in an absolute cricket-obsessed country, and he's been at the top of the tree and led the game.

“It's a great relationship in slightly different ways. We've stayed in touch in a lot of ways as well. But, yeah, it was not really a competitive thing. You're just in the team and you want to compete as a team and do all sorts of things,” Kane Williamson said on the Sky Sports Cricket Broadcast.

When Will Virat Kohli Be In Action For Team India?

Virat Kohli had recently called time to his test cricket career, bringing a glorious legacy to an abrupt halt. The Indian cricketer had already called time on his T20 career after the World Cup Final in Barbados, where Team India won against South Africa in a nail-biting thriller.