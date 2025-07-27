IND vs ENG - Shubman Gill Gains Praise Following Record-Breaking Ton In Manchester Test: 'Indian Cricket Is In Safe Hands'

India vs England: Team India have locked horns against England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the ongoing five-match series against England by 2-1.

In the Manchester Test, England dominated over India from the beginning. The visitors had a poor start to their second inning after losing two quick wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan.

However, it was the 186-run solid partnership between KL Rahul (90) and Shubman Gill (103) that helped Team India to make a comeback in the game.

Shubman Gill's century 228-ball hundred came in the sixth delivery of the 83rd over, when the Indian batter sent the ball over the point and took a single. The 25-year-old also received a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd after his century, on Day 05 of the fourth Test.

Dinesh Karthik Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill

While commentating for Sky Sports, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik said that before the start of the many people questioned Gill's batting style, but now he has put that to bed.

The former cricketer called the 25-year-old 'outstanding' in the ongoing series. He further added that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

"This young boy from Punjab, setting it alight in England. There were questions about him as a batter, and he's put that to bed. He's been outstanding. He's taken to leadership like a duck to water. India cricket is in safe hands," Karthik said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Test Cricket

In the ongoing five-match series against England, Shubman Gill has scored 722 runs from eight innings at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of 65.28.