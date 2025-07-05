Shubman Gill Exact Opposite of Virat Kohli as Test Captain? Ravi Shastri Unhappy With Current India Skipper

England vs India: It has up until now been a Test to remember for captain Shubman Gill. He hit a brilliant record-breaking 269 to put India in control at Birmingham after having lost at Headingley. Yet, former India coach Ravi Shastri is upset with Gill. Shastri reckoned Gill was too defensive as a captain.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was ultra-aggressive. This shows that Gill and Kohli are extremely different as Test captains. While the comparison is unfair, this is exactly what Gill's early trend as captain shows.

‘Cant believe it’

"Cant believe it. You are trailing (leading) by 470 and you have one slip and gully," Shastri said on air while commentating with Michael Atherton on Sky Sports.

India on Top

Currently, with a lead of 244, India are well and truly in front in the second Test at Birmingham. With two days to go in the Test, India would be backing themselves to level up the series with a win. Despite being in control, it will not be easy for India against a very aggressive English side. Ideally, India should look to bat sensibly on Day 4. They should be looking at setting a mammoth target for England as captain Ben Stokes has made it clear that they would go for a win no matter what the target is.

The first session on Day 4 would be crucial as both teams would look to control the game. India would not like to lose too many wickets early on the fourth day, while England would eye the exact opposite.