Shubman Gill's Stellar Double Century Fuels IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Test Dream In England: 'He Is A Role Model For Us'

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill might have missed his maiden 300 in Test cricket by a whisker, but the Indian captain has put his country in a firm position with a brilliant knock against England at Edgbaston. Riding on his brilliant 269, India are now eyeing a historic win at Edgbaston, a venue which has eluded them so far.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Impressed By Shubman Gill's Stellar Knock

Gill put up a show, and he notched up the highest ever score by an Indian captain, getting past Virat Kohli. The 25-year-old looked in fine touch throughout his innings, and his majestic innings could now prove to be vital as India will seek to pile up a mammoth lead when they take the field on day 4.

Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was in attendance at Edgbaston and enjoyed Gill's innings from the stands. The 14-year-old burst onto the scene in IPL 2025 and is tipped to make it big in the near future. He is a part of the India U-19 contingent, which is currently on an England tour, and the Indian prodigy is very impressed with Shubman Gill's innings. In a video released by BCCI, he said, “I am feeling very good. This is my first Test in England and I am seeing how the game is going. I am feeling very good. We all came to watch the match. We got a lot of inspiration. Shubman Gill is a role model for us. Everyone’s dream is to play red-ball cricket for their country."

Shubman Gill Shattered Multiple Records At Edgbaston

Gill has shattered multiple records during his 269-run knock. This happens to be the highest score by an Indian outside Asia since Sachin Tendulkar's 241 at SCG in 2004. He is also the third Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to score a Test double hundred on English soil.