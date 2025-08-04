IND vs ENG: 'You Asked. I Delivered' - Mohammed Siraj Brings Up Dale Steyn's Prediction For The Oval Test, Thanks SA Legend

There is little doubt in the fact that Mohammed Siraj was one of the key reasons why India won the last Test of the India vs England series, as he accounted for 3 of the four English wickets on the day, with Prasidh Krishna getting the other wicket at The Oval.

However, not everyone believed in Siraj being able to deliver such a gamechanging performance for India in the final IND vs ENG Test. But it is fair to say that South Africa legend Dale Steyn was not among those who doubted Siraj's capabilities in the slightest.

In fact, he made the bold claim that the Hyderabad bowler would get a five-wicket haul in the last Test.

Steyn's Siraj Prediction Comes True

It was a prediction that largely flew under the radar, even though it concerned one of India's best all-format bowlers - but it was something Siraj clearly remembered and acknowledged after the match.

"Siraj to take a fifer in 5th Test," Steyn said on X (formerly Twitter).

"You asked. I delivered. Really appreciate coming from you," Siraj replied.

It is worth noting that the two have worked together in the past and there is a clear mutual respect that exists between the two players.

How The Test Unfolded

Siraj breathed fire, chained England batters with his sharp nipping deliveries and cast a spell to steer India past the finish line with a narrow six-run triumph. After the weather gods intervened to force a premature foreclosure of the fourth day, Siraj and the rest of the Indian team had enough time to recharge their depleted batteries.

In the opening hour of the morning session, Siraj bowled in tandem with Prasidh and charged at English batters under London's gloomy sky and slight drizzle. England stood 35 runs away from victory with four wickets to spare.

Siraj and Krishna spoiled the party with their blistering pace and notched up 140kph to leave England in shambles during their pursuit of a 374-run target.