IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj Tries to Create Instagram Reel After Heroics at The Oval, Trolled by Arshdeep Singh

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was the hero for the side on the fifth day of the 5th Test of the India vs England series when he managed to take 3 of the required four wickets to help the team seal what was an unlikely win and draw the series 2-2.

England began a drizzly morning needing 35 runs to reach the winning target of 374 and clinch the series 3-1. England had an entire fifth and final day to get there.

But in a tension-filled 53 balls of action, Mohammed Siraj took three wickets to finish with five for the innings, and Prasidh Krishna took the other.

However, after the match, Siraj found himself on the receiving end of some light-hearted banter from teammate Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep Trolls Siraj

Arshdeep, who is known for his social media presence, told Siraj how to make a reel by saying the words ‘pressure? what pressure’ into the camera.

However, Siraj stumbled over the simple phrase and his final take was less than impressive, leading Arshdeep to mock him and say he needs to be taught everything apart from bowling.

It was good natured ribbing that saw even the likes of Prasidh and Karun Nair join in on the fun, as they could not contain their laughter while watching the video.

How The Match Unfolded

India won the fifth Test against England by just six runs at the Oval after taking the last four wickets in a thrilling hour. India drew the series 2-2 with a Test victory by their smallest ever margin on runs.

With England down to one wicket, all-rounder Chris Woakes came out to bat one-handed with a dislocated left shoulder and was greeted by a standing ovation from a sell-out Oval crowd.