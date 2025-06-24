IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj Furious At Yashasvi Jaiswal For Dropping Ben Duckett's Catch At Headingley Test - WATCH

England vs India: Team India have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the five-game series, at Headingley in Leeds, from Friday, June 20th.

It had been a poor performance while fielding by the Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. The youngster dropped four catches as of now in the Headingley Test. It is also the joint-most by an Indian player in the long format.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Ben Duckett's Catch

In the fifth ball of the 39th over, Mohammed Siraj delivered a short ball to Ben Duckett, to which the England batter went for a pull shot but took a top-edge. Yashasvi Jaiswal ran forward and dived forward but missed the opportunity to grab the ball.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal missed the catch, Mohammed Siraj was furious at the youngster. However, the head coach Gautam Gambhir had a stoic expression.

Ben Duckett Scores His 6th Test Hundred

Soon after Yashasvi Jaiswal missed Ben Duckett's catch, the England player went on to score a century in the 40th over.

The England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley had solidified a partnership of 188 runs. The record-breaking opening stand has made history. The 188-run partnership of Duckett and Crawley in the fourth innings is the highest against Team India. It is also the highest at Headingley. However, it's the second-highest partnership for England.

