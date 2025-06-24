Tilak Varma Sends Selection Message After Slamming Century On County Debut For Hampshire: 'Test Cricket Is My Favourite Format'

Tilak Varma has made his presence felt with a brilliant century on his county debut for Hampshire. The 22-year-old ended the day 1 on 98 and took very little time to reach his 6th first-class century on second day.

Tilak Varma Scored Maiden Country Century For Hampshire

Tilak has been a regular part of the Indian T20I side and has also played four ODI matches. He is yet to get his Test cap, but with his maiden county hundred, he might manage to attract the attention of the selectors. He kept punishing the loose balls and didn't show any kind of restraint during his 241-ball stay in the innings. He didn't add to his 100 and was caught off Simon Harmer's bowling.

After the match, Tilak insisted he loves Test cricket and red-ball cricket is his favourite format. During an interaction on Hampshire's official YouTube channel, the southpaw said, “Test cricket is my favourite format.

"I was waiting for this opportunity."I am ranked third in T20Is and everyone thinks that I am a T20 specialist. But for a long time, I’ve been saying that I am a good Test batter as well. I love to play close to the body and enjoy being challenged."

