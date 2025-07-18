IND vs ENG - Shubman Gill Advised To Use Jasprit Bumrah For Remaining Test Matches Against England: 'Team India Will End Up Losing...'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will take on Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

The visitors are trailing in the five-match series by 2-1 against England. As of now, Team India have clinched just one win in the series at Edgbaston in the second Test. On the other hand, the Three Lions sealed two wins in the first and second matches of the series.

In the second match of the Test series at Edgbaston in Birmingham, star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested to manage his workload.

Even after playing two matches and four innings against England, Jasprit Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker of the series, with 12 scalps at a bowling average of 21.00. He had two fifers in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Anil Kumble Wants Jasprit Bumrah To Play Remaining Matches Against England

With just days left for the upcoming Manchester Test, former cricketer Anil Kumble asked the Indian team management to use Jasprit Bumrah in the remaining two matches of the series at Emirates Old Trafford and Kennington Oval.

He added that if Bumrah doesn't play in the forthcoming matches, then India will end up losing the series. Kumble advised Shubman Gill and co. to take the risk and let Bumrah play in the remainder matches of the series.

“I would certainly push for Bumrah to play the next game because that’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and India end up losing the Test, that’s it, the series would be done and dusted. Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests. Yes, he mentioned earlier that he would only play three matches, but there is a long break after this. He does not need to be part of the home series if he wants rest. But right now, Bumrah should be playing the next two," Anil Kumble said on JioHotstar.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Test Cricket