IND vs ENG: Old Trafford Stadium Erupts In Celebration As Joe Root Smashes 38th Ton Of His Test Career - WATCH

Updated 25 July 2025 at 20:32 IST
India vs England: Star England batter Joe Root achieved another milestone in his illustrious career during the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Friday, July 25th.
Joe Root hammered a 178-ball century against Team India on Day 03 of the ongoing fourth Test match of the series.
ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: Joe Root Smashes Century Number 38, Joins Cricketing Elites During Epic Old Trafford Showdown
It was Root's 38th Test century, with which the England sensation has equalled former England skipper Kumar Sangakkara's milestone in the history of Test cricket.
Currently, Joe Root holds the fourth spot along with Sangakkara in the list of players with the most Test hundreds. Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot in the chart with 51 Test centuries.
The 34-year-old England batter also went past Steve Smith's record of most Test centuries against India. Now, Joe Root has 12 Test centuries against India. Meanwhile, Australia batter Steve Smith has 11 hundred in the long-format against India.
ALSO READ: Moeen Ali Commends Shubman Gill For Leading Team India By Example In England Tour: 'He Already Led From The Front'
It was also Joe Root's 23rd Test hundred in England, which is the joint-most for any cricketer in their home Tests alongside Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene.
Joe Root claimed his 38th Test century in style by smashing a four in the first delivery of the 96th over in the second session on Day 03.
As soon as Root hammered his Test century, the English fans at Old Trafford erupted in celebration. The fans present at the stadium in Manchester also gave a standing ovation to Joe Root for achieving an elusive milestone in his Test career.
The English batter also surpassed Ricky Ponting and became the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting scored 13378 runs in his Test career and holds the third place on the chart.
Joe Root made his Test debut in 2012 against India at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Following that, Root played 157 Test matches and 286 innings, scoring 13380* runs at an average of 51.26, and a strike rate of 57.40.
Published 25 July 2025 at 20:32 IST