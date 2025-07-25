IND vs ENG: Old Trafford Stadium Erupts In Celebration As Joe Root Smashes 38th Ton Of His Test Career - WATCH

Fans gives standing ovation to Joe Root following his 38th Test century in Manchester Test | Image: X/@TheBarmyArmy (Screengrab) and AP

India vs England: Star England batter Joe Root achieved another milestone in his illustrious career during the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Friday, July 25th.

Joe Root hammered a 178-ball century against Team India on Day 03 of the ongoing fourth Test match of the series.

Joe Root Slams 38th Century In His Test Career

It was Root's 38th Test century, with which the England sensation has equalled former England skipper Kumar Sangakkara's milestone in the history of Test cricket.

Currently, Joe Root holds the fourth spot along with Sangakkara in the list of players with the most Test hundreds. Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot in the chart with 51 Test centuries.

The 34-year-old England batter also went past Steve Smith's record of most Test centuries against India. Now, Joe Root has 12 Test centuries against India. Meanwhile, Australia batter Steve Smith has 11 hundred in the long-format against India.

It was also Joe Root's 23rd Test hundred in England, which is the joint-most for any cricketer in their home Tests alongside Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene.

Joe Root claimed his 38th Test century in style by smashing a four in the first delivery of the 96th over in the second session on Day 03.

Old Trafford Gives Standing Ovation To Joe Root

As soon as Root hammered his Test century, the English fans at Old Trafford erupted in celebration. The fans present at the stadium in Manchester also gave a standing ovation to Joe Root for achieving an elusive milestone in his Test career.

The English batter also surpassed Ricky Ponting and became the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting scored 13378 runs in his Test career and holds the third place on the chart.