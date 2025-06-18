IND vs ENG- Ollie Pope Unveils His Strategy to Counter Jasprit Bumrah's Brilliance: 'Maybe Getting My...'

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins during Day 1 of the first Test match, at Perth Stadium, in Perth | Image: ANI

Jasprit Bumrah has been the flagbearer of the Indian cricket team across all three formats. The 31-year-old will be unleashed once again when India take on England in the first Test match at Headingley from June 20.

Ollie Pope Reveals His Jasprit Bumrah Anecdote

Decoding Bumrah will be the England players' main challenge. The fast bowler seems to be at the pinnacle of his career, and his 32-wicket haul in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy only speaks volumes about his talent. The English weather will definitely help Bumrah in his aim to trouble the English batters and Ollie Pope feels he might have a solution to the problem.

The star English batter feels he might have a chance if he quickens his trigger time.

In an interaction with England's The Times, he said, “Maybe getting my trigger in a bit earlier just to give myself a bit more time.

“He’s one of those bowlers that, with his action and where he releases it from, doesn’t necessarily clock the high speeds that some of the guys clock, but it certainly feels like it’s that bit quicker. With the skills he’s got as well, it’s being aware of that.”

England have already revealed their playing XI two days before of the first Test match. Chris Woakes has made a return to the playing XI, while Brydon Carse will make his home debut at Headingley. The fast bowling all-rounder was arguably the best bowler in Pakistan and is set to play a pivotal role. The batting lineup will be led by Joe Root who will bat at No. 4, followed by Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes. Josh Tongue has regained his fitness, while Shoaib Bashir will be the sole spinner in the team.

England Playing XI Against India In First Test