'Massive Loss Alert': England All-Rounder Discusses India's Batting Strength Post Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Retirement

England will welcome a new-look Team India when the two sides face each other in the first Test match at Headingley. This will also mark the start of the World Test Championship new cycle for both teams.

Brydon Carse Opens Up On The Absence Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

The home side has already announced their playing XI, and Brydon Carse will be making his home debut at Headingley. The English all-rounder has channelled his inner monster during the Pakistan series and was arguably England's best bowler in the series. In a brief Test career, he has already managed to attract attention with his bowling and has picked up 27 wickets in the proceedings so far.

Ahead of the first Test, the 29 year old opened up on the prospect of facing a Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma-less India. He insisted that the duo would be a massive loss but the Indian teamdoes have the depth to cope with their absence.

As quoted by the Indian Express, he said, “Look, obviously, you know, Virat and Sharma are massive losses for their batting line-up. They’ve been experienced players over a number of years and, you know, world-class batters. But the depth that Indian cricket have and the quality and players coming through, you know, they will, without a doubt, put up a very strong 11 and we’re ready for whatever challenge that brings."

Captain Shubman Gill Set To Bat At No. 4

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant has confirmed that Shubman Gill will bat at No. 4 followed by him at number five. 'I think there is still discussion going on who's gonna play 3, but definitely 4 and 5 are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number 4, and I'm gonna stick to number 5 as of now and rest, we're gonna keep on discussing about that."