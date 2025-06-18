Republic World
Updated 18 June 2025 at 22:22 IST

'Massive Loss Alert': England All-Rounder Discusses India's Batting Strength Post Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Retirement

India are all set to take on England in a five-match Test series, and it will be the first time Team India will be without their star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Virat Kohli shares a light moment with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli shares a light moment with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill | Image: ANI

England will welcome a new-look Team India when the two sides face each other in the first Test match at Headingley. This will also mark the start of the World Test Championship new cycle for both teams.

Brydon Carse Opens Up On The Absence Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

The home side has already announced their playing XI, and Brydon Carse will be making his home debut at Headingley. The English all-rounder has channelled his inner monster during the Pakistan series and was arguably England's best bowler in the series. In a brief Test career, he has already managed to attract attention with his bowling and has picked up 27 wickets in the proceedings so far.

Ahead of the first Test, the 29 year old opened up on the prospect of facing a Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma-less India. He insisted that the duo would be a massive loss but the Indian teamdoes have the depth to cope with their absence.

As quoted by the Indian Express, he said, “Look, obviously, you know, Virat and Sharma are massive losses for their batting line-up. They’ve been experienced players over a number of years and, you know, world-class batters. But the depth that Indian cricket have and the quality and players coming through, you know, they will, without a doubt, put up a very strong 11 and we’re ready for whatever challenge that brings."

Captain Shubman Gill Set To Bat At No. 4

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant has confirmed that Shubman Gill will bat at No. 4 followed by him at number five. 'I think there is still discussion going on who's gonna play 3, but definitely 4 and 5 are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number 4, and I'm gonna stick to number 5 as of now and rest, we're gonna keep on discussing about that."

India's batting order has been a subject of debate and opinions have been pouring in. KL Rahul is likely to open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal while Sai Sudharsan could make his Test debut at number three as it stands.

Published 18 June 2025 at 22:22 IST