Rishabh Pant Values England's Bowling Quartet Despite James Anderson & Stuart Broad's Retirement: Don't Want To Take Anyone Lightly

Team India vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had expressed relief that he would not face the lethal bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. However, Pant does not undermine the existing English bowling attack as their squad is also young, and they need to respect their opposition's bowling unit.

Rishabh Pant Is Relieved He Won't Face Anderson & Broad

England Cricket recently witnessed the end of an era after James Anderson played in his farewell test match. The legendary English pacer had to step down after it was learnt that the English side was looking beyond him. Before Anderson, Stuart Broad had called time from all formats after the culmination of the Ashes Series in 2023.

With Team India all set to face off against England at Leeds, visiting vice-captain Rishabh Pant expressed relief at not facing the lethal bowling duo which once terrorized the opposition in red-ball cricket.

"It definitely feels so good when both of them [James Anderson And Stuart Broad] are not there because, like coming from the last two tours, they have been there for England for so many years.

"I've only come for two tours, but like at the same time, they have enough ammunition in the England bowling line-up. We don't want to take anyone lightly because our team also is young. They're still looking to develop themselves, but at the same time, we got to play our cricket and respect the bowlers and opposition," Rishabh Pant said at the pre-match press conference.

England Announce Playing XI For Headingley Test

The Indian Cricket Team is in the dawn of a new era as the Gill-Gambhir era takes over. With no Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue have embarked on a journey to battle against a test cricket powerhouse in England.

The dynamic Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant captaincy would be up against England, who have already announced their Playing XI for the upcoming test match. Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse would be returning to the Three Lions's Playing XI, and they would compete under Ben Stokes' captaincy. Ollie Pope takes up the number three spot, while Joe Root features at number four.