IND vs ENG - Pacer Prasidh Krishna Takes The Blame For Team India's Defeat At Headingley Test Against England: 'It's My Responsibility'

England vs India: Team India conceded a five-wicket defeat against England in the first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Headingley in Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24th.

The Indian bowling attack displayed a poor performance in the first Test match, for which they failed to defend the target.

With the help of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's centuries, Team India set a 371-run target. However, the Indian bowling attack failed to get crucial breakthroughs during the run chase.

England opener Ben Duckett was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 149-run knock during the run chase.

Prasidh Krishna Aims To Improve His Bowling Action Ahead Of Edgbaston Test

Ahead of the second Test match of the series against England at Edgbaston, India pacer Prasidh Krishna opened up on his performance in Leeds, saying that the economy rate was not at its best, and now he is trying to bring it down.

He added it was his 'responsibility' to get better in the upcoming matches of the series. The Indian pacer added that he is aiming to put in the right kind of work and get better.

"I had a few conversations with a few of them about this game. I definitely would want to bring that [economy] down to whatever best I can do, and yeah, I think I'm learning as well, I can't say anything, it's up to me, it's my responsibility to get better, and that's what I'm trying, that's what I'm working on, and I just want to make sure I put in the right kind of work and come back here and put up better numbers," Prasidh Krishna said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

In the first Test match of the series in Leeds, Prasidh Krishna gifted 210 runs at a bowling average of 44.00. It was a poor performance from him in the previous game of the series.

Prasidh Krishna's Numbers In Test Cricket

Prasidh Krishna made his Test debut in 2023 against South Africa. Following that, the 29-year-old played four Test matches and seven innings, picking 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.08.