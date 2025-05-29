IND vs ENG: PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting Advocates For Early Involvement of Arshdeep Singh In India’s Test Series Against England

IND vs ENG Tests: Ricky Ponting, the former Australia cricketer and Punjab Kings HC, wants the Indian Cricket Team to incorporate Arshdeep from the beginning of the series. Given that Ponting has worked with Singh in his ongoing IPL coaching stint, he highlighted that Arshdeep is very skillful and could bring some difference to the game as a left-armed pacer. Punter added the Dukes' ball would help the Indian bowler in the conditions in the UK and it would be surprising if Team India did not bank on the chance.

Ricky Ponting Wants India To Utilize Arshdeep Singh From The Start

Arshdeep Singh was among the couple of debutants who have been named as a part of the upcoming England tour. The left-arm pacer has primarily featured in white-ball cricket, and he would now have a chance to showcase in the game's longest format.

“I would actually have him in their Test team at the start. He's very skillful.

"I think the Dukes ball will help him in the UK as well. And I just think to have that point of difference, having a left-armer in your team, I think will be something that, if India don't do it then it'll be a bit of a surprise to me,” Ricky Ponting said on the ICC Review.

How Effective May Arshdeep Singh Be In UK Conditions?

Arshdeep Singh has been a mainstay for Team India in T20Is and has recently started his ODI stint. While he is yet to make his debut in red-ball cricket, the left-arm pacer has had good numbers in First Class Cricket. In 21 matches, the pacer has bagged 66 wickets at an average of 30.37 and an economy rate of 3.20.

Apart from his FC numbers, Arshdeep Singh also had a spell with Kent a year before, where he scalped 13 wickets and had the best bowling figures of 3/58 in fine Division 1 games. His county stint would help him understand the conditions well as they head into the away series.