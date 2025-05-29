Virat Kohli or Suryakumar Yadav? PBKS Youngster Suryansh Shedge Picks Ex-RCB Captain Ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 | WATCH

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 on Thursday for a spot in the final. But on the eve of the match, Punjab cricketers looked to be relaxed as they turned up for training at the cricket ground in Mullanpur. During the session, Punjab Kings youngster Suryansh Shedge's action prompted a laughter from one and all present there.

It started when Punjab teammates playfully reminded Shedge about an earlier interaction during MI’s league-stage clash against Dc. Suryakumar Yadav had hit a blistering unbeaten 73 off 43 balls. Shedge, watching the carnage unfold, was asked by PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting whether Suryakumar was his idol.

“Nah, Virat Kohli"

What Shedge responded stunned all. He admitted it was not Suryakumar, instead, it was Virat Kohli. Shedge replied, “Nah, Virat Kohli.”

In a clip that has gone viral now, SKY is seen confronting Ponting with a smile, recalling the scene: “You asked this guy (Shedge) one question. That this guy batting on the screen, is he your idol? Did he say like this, ‘Nah!’?”

Before Ponting could respond, Shedge jumped in defensively: “Did I use that tone?”

It is expected to be a humdinger when Bengaluru take on Punjab at Mullanpur. The two teams have taken on each other twice this season, with both teams winning one each. The two teams have played 35 IPL games in the past, with Punjab having a slight edge, winning 18. RCB have won 17 games. With both sides loaded with big stars, it is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Both the teams have done well throughout the season, but eventually, everything boild down to tonight.