IPL 2025: 1 Win in 17 Years - A Lookback at Punjab Kings And Their Performances in The Playoffs

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings side were seen as one of the favourites to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs before the season began, such was the quality of the squad they assembled at the playoffs. And they fulfilled that expectation, as they will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of the playoffs.

Yet the expectation of PBKS being one of the sides to make it was down solely to their current squad; the team had previously failed to make it to the playoffs in every year since 2014, and had largely become the poster team of underachievement in the IPL.

A brief look at their historical record in the playoffs - and it is indeed brief, as you shall soon see - makes it easy to understand why that is the case.

PBKS Have Meagre 25% Win Percentage in IPL Playoffs

PBKS first made it to the knockouts in the maiden IPL season, but their campaign ended in disaster as they were thrashed by Chennai Super Kings in the semi-final.

This was the time when the playoffs were played in a simple knockout fashion, so their loss in the semis knocked them out of the tournament.

After that, they had to wait 6 years to make it to the playoffs as they qualified in 2014, by which time the playoff format in place was the one being used currently.

They topped the table that season but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 and the Final, with their only win coming vs CSK in Qualifier 2.

That means their playoffs record reads as follows - played 4, won 1 and lost 3.

A New Chapter for PBKS?

However, the past need not define the Mohali-based franchise as they are currently seen as one of the favourites to win the title.

And in Shreyas Iyer, they have a captain who has made 2 finals and also won 1 title - and are up against an RCB side whose playoff record also isn't exactly impressive.