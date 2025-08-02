Prasidh Krishna Admits he 'Didn’t Expect' Joe Root to Get 'Abusive' During Controversial Face-Off During 5th Test at Oval

India vs England: With all to play for at The Oval, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna tried to get under the skin of Joe Root. While Root is too experienced to be bothered by such tactics, he was surprisingly seen to get perturbed by it. He too said a few words and that was caught on camera. After the completion of Day 2, Krishna said that he too ‘didn’t expect' Root to behave in such fashion. He also revealed that Root got abusive.

‘It turned into a lot of abuse’

“I don’t know why Rooty [reacted],” Krishna told the BBC’s Test Match Special. “I just said, ‘you’re looking in great shape’ and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that.”

“It was the plan [to disrupt Root], but I didn’t expect the couple of words that I said to get such a big reaction from him," he added.

“I love the guy that he is, he is a legend of the game. It’s just when two people are out there wanting to be a winner and wanting to be the best in that moment. It was just a small thing, the competitive edge coming out. Both of us are good mates off the field and it was just a bit of banter," he concluded.

India Have Noses in Front at Oval?

With a lead of 52 and with eight wickets still in hand, it is safe to say that India have their noses slightly ahead in the game at the Oval. But again, we have seen enough in this series to understand that England will certainly find a way to comeback in the game and that is why the first hour of Day 3 would be important for both teams.