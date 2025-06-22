Sourav Ganguly Gives An Alternate Option Of Team Management To The BCCI, Admits Being Open To Taking Up New Leadership Role

The Indian team is currently touring England for a five-match Test series. The opening two Test matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy have been contrasting so far in the context of the Test match. While India dominated the proceedings on the first day, England stormed back into the game and forced India to make errors. India is also starting their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with the five-match series. The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase with skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir at the helm of affairs.

There are eyeballs on Gautam Gambhir and how he chooses to navigate the team during such a challenging period. Under Gautam Gambhir, India did win the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, but as far as his journey with the Test team is concerned, it has rather been a troubling one.

Sourav Ganguly Open to India Coaching

Gautam Gambhir had faced a lot of criticism after India lost the home Test series to New Zealand by a margin of 3-0 and an away Test series to Australia by a margin of 3-1. Losses in these two Test series meant that India was knocked out of the World Test Championship 2025 final. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has now said that he might take up the coach's job if given a chance.

"I never really thought about it (coaching the Indian team) because I got into different roles. I finished in 2013, and then became Board (BCCI) President. We'll see what the future holds. I'm just 50, so let's see what happens. I'm open to it. We'll see where it goes. He is doing a good job. I have not seen him that close. But he is very passionate," said the former India skipper while speaking to the Press Trust of India.

England Decimate India on Day 2