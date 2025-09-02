Prasidh Krishna Sheds Light On The Heated Exchange With Joe Root During Oval Test: 'Don't Know Why He Reacted'

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was full of cliffhanger moments, which set up a thrilling finish at The Oval. But it was the intensity that made the Test series a modern-day classic.

Team India and England Cricket's competitive nature kept things on the edge and peaking the excitement. There were moments when tempers flared excessively high during the action.

Prasidh Krishna's exchange with Joe Root was a key moment to remember from The Oval Test, where the cricketers could be seen having an intense face-off, aggravating the tension.

Prasidh Krishna Recalls Heated Moment With Joe Root During Oval Test

The moment happened on day two of the final test when Prasidh Krishna had some words for Joe Root as he took his stance. The English batter turned aggressive and instantly charged towards the Indian pacer.

Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root ignited the atmosphere with their heated exchange, and the umpires had to intervene to separate them.

Prasidh Krishna revealed that he had visited the England players to iron things out after the fifth test, and they calmly resolved the situation.

But Joe Root did not realise that Prasidh Krishna didn't hurl anything expletive. Instead, the Indian pacer had said that he looked in good condition.

"I don't know why Rooty reacted," Prasidh said at the end of the day's play. "I just said, 'you're looking in great shape,' and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that."

"I did go and speak to most of them - including Root. I asked him what happened. He said, 'I thought you abused me. ' I said no, and he replied, 'I actually just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up'," Prasidh Krishna said to ESPNCricinfo.

Team India's Epic Six-Run Win In Oval Test Remains Unforgettable

The India-England Test match at The Oval delivered the ultimate entertainment every cricket fan wants to witness during a test match.

From Gautam Gambhir's intense exchange with the Oval roundstaff to the heated on-field moments, it set up interesting action for the series' final match.

On day five, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj played a key role in putting pressure on England. Team India eventually emerged victorious in the Oval Test, winning by six runs in a thrilling finish.