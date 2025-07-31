IND vs ENG: Team India Names Four Changes After Captain Shubman Gill Loses Toss Yet Again, England Opts To Bowl

India's Shubman Gill speaks during a press conference at the Kia Oval, London | Image: PA via AP

Team India have lost the toss once again as England Cricket have opted to bowl first at The Oval. In the series-decider test at The Oval, the Men in Blue are aiming for a draw after putting up a phenomenal performance so far.

The hosts, on the other hand, look to avoid a draw and secure the series win sans Ben Stokes.

England Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Team India At The Oval

Team India captain Shubman Gill has called it wrong once again in the toss. England Cricket have opted to bowl first under the dark and gloomy skies, seeking an early advantage since the overcast weather could work in favour of the bowlers.

England Captain Ollie Pope had expressed that bowling under such conditions would be a ‘no-brainer,’ and have the intention to ‘go out there and win it.’

This is the 15th time that the Indian Cricket Team have lost the toss. It is also the fifth time that Shubman Gill made the wrong call during the toss as a skipper.

Additionally, Ollie Pope has won his first toss as a captain.

Team India Announce Four Changes For The Oval Test

At the toss, Shubman Gill had announced that there would be three changes, with Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna replacing Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah.

However, the Indian Cricket Team actually have four changes, as Akash Deep is also mentioned in the Playing XI. He replaced the debutant Anshul Kamboj, who did not have an impressive outing at the Old Trafford Test.