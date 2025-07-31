IND vs ENG: Team India Names Four Changes After Captain Shubman Gill Loses Toss Yet Again, England Opts To Bowl

Updated 31 July 2025 at 15:37 IST
Team India have lost the toss once again as England Cricket have opted to bowl first at The Oval. In the series-decider test at The Oval, the Men in Blue are aiming for a draw after putting up a phenomenal performance so far.
The hosts, on the other hand, look to avoid a draw and secure the series win sans Ben Stokes.
Team India captain Shubman Gill has called it wrong once again in the toss. England Cricket have opted to bowl first under the dark and gloomy skies, seeking an early advantage since the overcast weather could work in favour of the bowlers.
England Captain Ollie Pope had expressed that bowling under such conditions would be a ‘no-brainer,’ and have the intention to ‘go out there and win it.’
This is the 15th time that the Indian Cricket Team have lost the toss. It is also the fifth time that Shubman Gill made the wrong call during the toss as a skipper.
Additionally, Ollie Pope has won his first toss as a captain.
At the toss, Shubman Gill had announced that there would be three changes, with Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna replacing Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah.
However, the Indian Cricket Team actually have four changes, as Akash Deep is also mentioned in the Playing XI. He replaced the debutant Anshul Kamboj, who did not have an impressive outing at the Old Trafford Test.
Team India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
