'Don’t Do That Front Flip': Ravichandran Ashwin Asks Rishabh Pant To Refrain From Doing His Iconic Celebration Ahead Of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

The Indian Cricket Team are currently in England for a five match Test series. The series against England also kicked off India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. The series also marks the start of the Shubman Gill era as the batter was named as India's Test captain ahead of the series. India however have lost the first Test against England despite the Indian batters scoring five centuries. Out of these five centuries, two centuries were scored by wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant. Following the first century in the first innings, Pant entertained the crowd as he did a front flip which has now become his iconic celebration.

Rishabh Pant Asked Not To Do Front Flip Celebration

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently in a video on his YouTube channel asked Rishabh Pant to not do his iconic front flip celebration. He stated that in Test cricket the body gets tired and also that Rishabh Pant has nothing to prove to anybody.

“I’ve only one request, please don’t do that front flip. In Tests, your body gets tired unlike in IPL where you will not play more than 50-60 balls. He is a bona fide top batter in the Indian lineup. So he has nothing to prove,” said Ravichandran Ashwin in the YouTube video.

Wholesome Moment Between Sunil Gavaskar And Rishabh Pant

During the match between India and England, Rishabh Pant and Sunil Gavaskar shared a wholesome moment. As Rishabh Pant raced to his second century of the match, the wicketkeeper batter did not indulge in the front flip celebration. At that time Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar could be seen gesturing Rishabh Pant to do the front flip celebration.

Watch Video: